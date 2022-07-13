Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $63,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $173.45. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.