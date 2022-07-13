Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 18,990 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,105,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $57,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 836,243 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

