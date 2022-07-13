Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 232,393 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,393 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $32,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 72.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.79.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

