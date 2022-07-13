Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,975 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AON worth $42,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $270.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

