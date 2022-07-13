Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 331 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in KLA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 2,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in KLA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $313.78 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

