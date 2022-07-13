Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $37,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $563,108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,905,000 after purchasing an additional 194,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,456.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

