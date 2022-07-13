Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,094 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $52,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.68.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock worth $1,235,911 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

