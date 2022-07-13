China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
