China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4847 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,532 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.