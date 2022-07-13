Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Lifted by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $56,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Chubb by 690.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Chubb by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

CB stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $159.47 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.