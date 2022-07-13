Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,213,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $64,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

