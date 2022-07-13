Citigroup Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $15.75

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $15.75 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

AAL stock opened at $14.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

