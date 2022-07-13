Citigroup Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $93.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.59% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CLSA cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

NASDAQ JD opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

