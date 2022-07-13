CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 268700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.
About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)
See Also
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.