CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 268700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.78 million and a P/E ratio of -3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

