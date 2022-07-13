Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

