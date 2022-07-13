Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

NYSE GPC opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.