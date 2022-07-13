Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

NYSE:ICE opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

