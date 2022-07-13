Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMA. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

NYSE:CMA opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.88. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

