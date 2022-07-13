Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,267,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

