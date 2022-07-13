Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Fiserv by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 37,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.