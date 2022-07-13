Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 20.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after buying an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

