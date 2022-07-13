Contrasting BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BM Technologies and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BM Technologies 26.13% 45.94% 19.06% MainStreet Bancshares 31.18% 14.01% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BM Technologies and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BM Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

BM Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 260.82%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.04%. Given BM Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BM Technologies and MainStreet Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BM Technologies $94.57 million 0.75 $17.58 million $0.74 7.86 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.43 $22.17 million $2.63 8.59

MainStreet Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MainStreet Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats BM Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BM Technologies (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc. operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.