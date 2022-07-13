Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.00) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($42.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

1COV opened at €32.25 ($32.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. Covestro has a 12 month low of €31.46 ($31.46) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($60.24). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

