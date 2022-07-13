Cowen Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $125.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EW. Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.34 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,840 shares of company stock worth $17,999,457 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.