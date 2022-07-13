Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

