Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

