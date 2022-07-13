Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 768.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NYSE SLB opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.