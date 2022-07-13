Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VT opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $83.24 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

