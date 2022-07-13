Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 125 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,346,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 306,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.29 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

