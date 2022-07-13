Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 370,275 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $58,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 52.4% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 117,017 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 45.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 12.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 90,745 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,836 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 33,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.