CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of CSGS opened at $58.85 on Monday. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

