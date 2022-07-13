Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

CFR stock opened at $117.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $90,072,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $11,616,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $10,361,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.