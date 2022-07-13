CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in CVR Partners were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAN opened at $92.63 on Wednesday. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.57. The stock has a market cap of $979.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.63.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

