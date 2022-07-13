Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,053,000 after acquiring an additional 257,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

