Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires New Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 977 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in HP by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,037 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in HP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.