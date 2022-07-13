Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Acquires Shares of 63 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $474.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.83 and a 200 day moving average of $488.71. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.38.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,241. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

