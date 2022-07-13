Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Buys New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

