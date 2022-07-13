Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $115,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

