Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $28,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $142,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,836.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.