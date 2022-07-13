Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $31,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

