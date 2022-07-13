Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $41,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 77.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 12.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
