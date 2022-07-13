Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $79,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.75.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

