Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases New Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSE PBI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $627.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

