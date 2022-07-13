Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 62.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.
Sysco stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.35. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.
About Sysco (Get Rating)
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
