Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Purchases Shares of 200 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after buying an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $332.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.21 and its 200 day moving average is $385.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

