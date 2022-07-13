Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

