Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.55.
Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.90.
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.