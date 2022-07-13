Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 34,658 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.90.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

