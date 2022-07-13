Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.86.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.