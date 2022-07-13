DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $38.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,387 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.