Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $181.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $181.50 and traded as low as $170.18. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $174.68, with a volume of 12,302 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.50. The firm has a market cap of $553.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 37.55%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.46%.

In related news, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 301 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,676.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.