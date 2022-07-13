DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.61.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 274,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 254,572 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 461,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

